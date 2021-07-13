Art from the heart

With an aim to widen the reach of his art, Vaibhav Gajanan Salgaonkar recently launched his online art shop. NT BUZZ gets details

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT BUZZ

As a kid, Vaibhav Gajanan Salgaonkar was often found doodling in his school notebooks much to the annoyance of his teachers. And following in the footsteps of his older brother (Nikhil) who used to excel in drawing competitions held in school, Salgaonkar too began participating in similar art-related events, often representing his school and college at cultural events all over Goa.

It was only in 2017 however that the Porvorim-based artist began experimenting with illustrations after he was gifted a drawing journal and fineliners, which he says are perfect for illustrations.

“I had just graduated from college (Bachelors in Chemistry) and had decided to take a year break. I opened an art page (@artbybu) on Instagram and would practice different art styles learning from various creators online,” he recalls. Salgaonkar then took a break from sketching as he went on to do his Masters in Biotechnology from Goa University. It was during this time that he started learning digital painting using a mobile application called Adobe Illustrator. “It took a lot of time and patience to learn and eventually, I found myself getting addicted to this mode of art,” he says. By this time, he adds, he had generated a good following for his digital illustrations and so he continued to work on them.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, Salgaonkar found himself with more time on his hands and thus began sketching more, focusing on highlighting social issues which garnered a lot of audience. Also, his friends would request him to sketch for them, thus promoting his digital artwork a little bit in the process. He also got the opportunity to sketch for a few personalities from outside India as well as some popular social media accounts. “But by the end of 2020, my mom, unfortunately, passed away and I was completely lost for some time. I didn’t know whether to search for a job or to take care of the house and look after my dad. That’s when my brother came up with an idea of starting an online art shop,” he says, adding that starting his own art shop/gallery was always on his to-do list, but the COVID-19 situation had already put a halt on a lot of businesses. “It took three-four months to plan out everything and once we knew it was time, we officially launched the website (www.artbybu.com) in the first week of June.”

On the new website, one can choose from a variety of artworks and get them printed on t-shirts/mugs. “They can choose anything from my page as well as choose the website’s exclusive artworks. They can also request for custom t-shirts,” he says. “I also print wedding invites and other custom printed products like posters, badges etc

And his art, he says, is all about voicing concerns, raising questions, and spreading awareness. He also tries to help people express individuality, capture moments, and celebrate occasions through tailor-made creative products. By fusing this into objects of everyday use, he wants to make art accessible and affordable to people from all walks of life and not just hobbyists and collectors.

“By bringing art to objects of everyday use, I am just aiming to build a little something for everyone. There’s no particular group or community that I am targeting as of now but my customer base currently comprises primarily young adults,” he says.

Currently, most of his workload has continued to be custom orders. He is trying to identify and create new product templates based on the demand, something that will catch the eyes of many customers.

“This will benefit customers as streamlined efforts on my end will help unlock more affordable price-points,” he says. “I believe good things take time and with the support of my family and friends, I am motivated to work harder everyday to make my online art shop better in the future.”