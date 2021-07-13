St Cruz MLA wants issue of rehabilitation of displaced vendors resolved within a month

NT NETWORK

Panaji

St Cruz MLA Tony Fernandes, on Monday, said that he will stage a dharna along with St Andre MLA Francis Silveira if the issue of rehabilitation of displaced Bambolim vendors is not resolved within a month.

Speaking to the vendors, who have been displaced following the demolition of their kiosks located outside the GMC Complex at Bambolim a couple of weeks back, Fernandes said that “the issue will be resolved systematically, and if the talks fail then he will be the first one to agitate and make space for them to conduct business.”

The vendors were allegedly conducting business by encroaching on government land just outside the Goa Medical College and Hospital Complex at Bambolim, which was demarcated for the national highway widening.

Many of the affected vendors had come to meet the local MLA Fernandes to inquire about the progress made in rehabilitating them permanently near the GMC as promised by the authorities at the time of demolition.

The MLA told them (vendors) to have patience and urged the authorities not to displace Goans as the land belongs to communidade, and revealed that he has told the authorities that these vendors used to eke out their living by conducting small- time business.

He also informed them that during a meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence it was decided to allot 2 metre x 2 metre shop space to them and this was also informed to the North Goa Collector, Ajit Roy but now only health department and GMC have to decide on it.

Only fruit and vegetable vendors were temporarily rehabilitated after the demolition at a safer spot, and question of rehabilitating the kiosk operators is pending.

The displaced kiosk operators stated that they are ready to wait for 20 more days, and added that they had come to the MLA as they “have faith in him that he would come out with a permanent solution for them.”