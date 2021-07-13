Only 67 students flunk SSC exam

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Monday announced the SSC result based on the internal assessment marks provided by the respective secondary schools, with the passing percentage standing at an unprecedented 99.72 per cent, which is 7.03 per cent higher than last year’s passing percentage of 92.69.

The government had cancelled the SSC and the HSSC examination this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The HSSC result would be announced later this week.

Announcing the SSC result at Porvorim, Goa board chairman Bhagirath Sheyte said that out of the total 23,967 students, who registered for the SSC exam, 23,900 passed.

“Altogether 67 students failed and are placed under the needs improvement category,” he added, pointing out that of the 67 students 65 are boys and two are girls.

Taluka-wise statistics informed that schools in Quepem and Dharbandora talukas registered 100 per cent result, while the highest number of failures – 16 – is in Tiswadi taluka and the lowest number of failures is in Canacona and Pernem – one each

– talukas.

This is for the first time in past two decades that the Goa board has declared the SSC result before the HSSC result.

Shetye said that the 67 students who could not make it to the passing list probably failed due to various reasons such as not having completed their assignments, not attending the classes and so on.

“All these 67 students as well as 517 repeaters will be allowed to appear for the SSC supplementary examination to be held in either offline or online mode by the respective schools based on the sample papers supplied by the Goa board,” he added, pointing out that this exam will be held in three weeks’ time and the schedule for which

would be announced 10 days in advance.

It was also informed that any student not happy with his or her marks can approach the Goa board and would be allowed to answer offline SSC examination as and when the pandemic scenario in Goa improves.

The Goa board chairman said that those students who desire to seek admission for the science stream in Class XI or those who want to get admitted for diploma courses have to answer a special entrance test.

When asked if the schools had liberally given internal assessment marks to their students, Shetye said the schools were directed to maintain their past three-year subject-wise average, while allocating the marks.

“All schools have retained such subject-wise average during the mark giving exercise,” he added.

Replying to a question, the Goa board chairman said the students, who opted for the first time introduced level 2 mathematics subject posted a passing percentage of 99.5 in this subject, while those who chose level 1 mathematics subject posted a passing percentage of 99.93 per cent.

The level 2 mathematics paper is answered by those students, who do not want to pursue mathematics at the higher education level.

Answering yet another question, he said the result sheets of the successful students would be sent to the schools by July 17.

“However, the students can view their marksheets on the Goa board website,” he added.