Merces, Chimbel, St Cruz VPs asked to clear black spots by July 20

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The High Court of Bombay at Goa, on Monday, directed the panchayats of Merces, Chimbel and Santa Cruz to ensure that by July 20 the black spots are cleared and a compliance report is filed.

The High Court division bench comprising Justice M S Sonak and Justice M S Jawalkar said, “We direct the said panchayats to ensure that by next Tuesday that is July 20, 2021, these black spots are cleared and compliance report is filed confirming that the same are indeed cleared. We note that despite several directions, the position of black spots in these panchayat areas continues to remain substantially the same. We, therefore, make it clear that, if no serious steps are taken to prevent such black spots or in any case to clear the same no sooner they start appearing, we will be constrained to take serious action against those in control of these panchayats.”

Advocate Aires Rodrigues submitted that though the panchayats of Merces, Chimbel and Santa Cruz have been repeatedly submitting to the Court that the streets within their jurisdiction are free from garbage, the ground reality, however, continues to be to the contrary.

The contempt petition filed by Advocate Rodrigues in 2017 over the failure of the authorities to comply with the undertaking given that a garbage management plan would be in place will now be heard by the High Court on July 22.