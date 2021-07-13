GCCI for ‘additional representation’ for states in MSDC

NT NETWORK

Panaji

With the Centre inviting feedback from states on the Draft India Port Bill 2021, the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has suggested extra representation for states in the Maritime State Development Council (MSDC).

The draft Bill proposes a single representative from each state in the MSDC (the port minister). However, the GCCI has said that in addition to the port minister the MSDC must also include “a member from the local maritime community from each of the nine maritime states.”

Other than additional representation in the MSDC, the GCCI has asked for states’ participation in the Adjudicatory Port & Appellate Tribunal, pointing out that, “these tribunals should not be fully constituted and controlled by the Centre.”

The suggestions were made last week to the Captain of Ports (COP) by Ralph De Souza, president of the GCCI. The suggestion communication has asked for excluding politicians from the State Maritime Board.

“The board should be autonomous and constitute of non-political stakeholders,” said the GCCI. The industry body has said that it must be included in the board. Highlighting environmental concerns over future projects in minor ports, the suggestion letter states, “The state government must appoint local experts as members of the decision-making team for clearance of new ports and revamp or expansion of existing ports.”

The Union government is planning to abolish the Indian Port Act, 1908 and replace it with the Indian Port Bill, 2021. The draft Bill proposes to develop minor ports so as to garner investments and ensure optimum utilisation of the coastline.

The GCCI president in the suggestion letter, said that the Bill is the need of the hour as it will convert the maritime sector into investment-friendly and growth-oriented sector.

On the other hand, “states must be given autonomy without encroaching on the federal responsibilities related to marine pollution, safety and national security.”

The GCCI has said that, the proposal to make investment hubs of minor ports through public and private participation is welcome however, “concerns are being expressed that the Bill will dilute the post management powers of the state and pass them on to the Centre.”

The highlights of the draft Bill are establishment of Maritime State Development Council, formulation of a national port policy, creation of State Maritime Board and setting up of adjudicating maritime port tribunal and appellate authority.