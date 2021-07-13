DMA asks civic bodies to submit ‘details’ of proposed devpt works

ROQUE DIAS | NT

Margao

The Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) Gurudas Pilernekar has asked all the municipal councils in the state besides the CCP to submit all the details of the proposed development works, including the construction of drains and cross-drains in their respective wards.

The related circular was issued on June 23 after the office of the DMA was pulled up by the Goa Lokayukta in a case of as many as 64 fake tenders of construction of drains and gutters, worth Rs 2.6 crore, floated in Margao.

As per the circular, the chief officers and municipal engineers have to submit all the details prior to approving the ‘development works’ to the office of DMA, such as proposed works’ details, site details, sketches, when the works were earlier carried out, reasoning why the same is essential and factual state of the work.

The circular has also asked the municipal engineers to prepare a separate (development works) file for each of the ward so that it should be readily available to the office of the DMA for reference.

The DMA is now treading a cautious path as was earlier issued with a notice by the Goa Lokayukta over the investigated fake 64 development work tenders floated by the Margao Municipal Council in the last five years.

Some alert citizens of Margao had complained to the DMA about the fake tenders and this was highlighted by ‘The Navhind Times.’

The Goa Lokayukta took cognizance of the news item and had taken suo moto action by filing a petition against the former chairperson Pooja Naik, and former chief officer Ajit Panchwadkar.

The alert citizens had proved it with the photographic evidence later to the Goa Lokayukta.

The Goa Lokayukta had ordered the Anti- Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Vigilance Department to undertake administrative inquiry into the tenders floated by the Margao Municipal Council (MMC).

“It has been brought to the notice that various developmental works are being undertaken in a haphazard manner and with lot of discrepancies in the procedures followed. The proposal requested by the councilor should have details of the site, details of the works were carried out earlier at the same site, why it is essential and why is it required at that particular spot. Every reconstruction of drainages or gutter need to have a detail report of earlier works with justification of its requirement again. MMC engineers concerned should prepare a detail report incorporating these details,” the circular reads further adding that “every work needs to specify details — for example, drains and cross drains with steel grating and precast slabs. There shall not be random mentioning of the slabs such as 100 and 200 slabs required, instead its requirement at every spot need to be specified in the report.”

Displeased over the circular, the newly elected councillors, sought explanation at their first-ever meeting held on Friday.

“If we follow this DMA circular in toto none of the works can be taken up,” a councilor quipped during the council meeting.