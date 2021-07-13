DMA asks civic bodies to submit ‘details’ of proposed devpt works

ROQUE  DIAS | NT

Margao

The Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) Gurudas Pilernekar  has asked all the municipal councils in the state besides the CCP to submit all the details of the proposed development works, including the construction of drains and cross-drains in their respective wards.

The related circular was issued on June 23  after the office of the  DMA was pulled up by the Goa Lokayukta in a case of as many as 64  fake tenders of construction of drains and gutters, worth Rs 2.6 crore, floated in Margao.  

As per the circular, the chief officers and municipal engineers have to submit all the details prior to approving the ‘development works’ to the office of DMA, such as  proposed works’ details, site details, sketches, when the works were earlier carried out, reasoning why the same is essential and  factual state of the work. 

The circular has also asked the  municipal engineers to  prepare a separate (development  works) file for each of the ward so that it should be readily available to the  office of the DMA for reference.

The DMA is now treading a cautious path as was earlier issued with a notice by the  Goa Lokayukta over the investigated  fake 64 development work tenders floated by the Margao Municipal Council in the last five years.

Some alert citizens of Margao had  complained to the  DMA  about the fake tenders and this was highlighted by ‘The  Navhind Times.’

The Goa Lokayukta took cognizance of the  news item and had taken suo moto action by filing a petition against the former chairperson Pooja Naik, and former chief officer Ajit Panchwadkar.

The alert citizens had proved it with the photographic evidence later to the  Goa Lokayukta. 

The Goa Lokayukta  had ordered the  Anti- Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Vigilance Department to undertake administrative inquiry into the tenders floated by the Margao Municipal Council (MMC).

“It  has been brought to the notice that various developmental works are being undertaken  in a haphazard manner and with lot of discrepancies in the procedures followed.   The proposal  requested by the councilor should have details  of  the site, details of the  works  were carried out earlier at the same site, why it is  essential and why is it required at that particular spot.  Every reconstruction of drainages or gutter need to have a detail report of earlier works  with  justification of its requirement again. MMC engineers concerned  should prepare a detail report incorporating these details,” the circular reads further adding that “every  work needs to  specify details — for example, drains and cross drains with steel grating and precast slabs. There shall not be  random mentioning of the slabs such as 100 and 200 slabs required, instead its requirement at every spot need to be specified in the report.”

Displeased over the circular, the newly elected councillors, sought explanation at their  first-ever meeting held on  Friday.

“If we follow this DMA  circular in toto none of  the works can be taken up,” a councilor quipped during the council meeting.

