CCMC councillor elected Curchorem BJP women’s wing chief

NT NETWORK

Curchorem

Councillor Dr Jasmin Braganza has been unanimously elected as the new president of the Curchorem block of the BJP mahila morcha.

The election was held under the chairmanship of South Goa ZP chairman Suvarna Tendulkar at the BJP office at Curchorem and was attended by local MLA Nilesh Cabral, Curchorem block president Vishwas Sawant, outgoing president Rajani Taie and others.

Deputy chairperson Rucha Vast and Savita Naik were elected as secretaries to the committee.

Braganza was elected as the councillor for the third consecutive term from ward 5 of Caryamoddi of CCMC. She was also the state executive committee member of the BJP.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA and Power Minister Nilesh Cabral said that councillor Braganza is a versatile person, which is evident from the fact that she has been elected as the councillor for the third consecutive term from ward 5. She is trying to do all-round development of her ward which is an example for other councillors. The BJP mahila morcha will flourish under her leadership, he said.