Arlekar leaves for Himachal Pradesh

Panaji

The Governor-designate of Himachal Pradesh and former speaker of Goa legislative assembly Rajendra Arlekar left for Himachal Pradesh on Monday to take over the gubernatorial post at the hilly state.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Sadanand Tanawade and other state BJP leaders met Arlekar at his Vasco residence and felicitated him.

Sawant presented a shawl and Shriphal to Arlekar.

The first Goan politician to be appointed as the Governor, Arlekar said that it was his upbringing in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the BJP culture, which taught him to play wholeheartedly whichever role was assigned

to him.

Arlekar also said that, he would make sure that the people of Himachal Pradesh feel that he is one among them.

“The Governor has to be always neutral,” he added.

The senior BJP leader will travel to Chandigarh by aeroplane and further travel from Chandigarh to Himachal Pradesh by helicopter.