AAP should not cross its limit while resorting to vindictive politics: BJP

Panaji

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Monday, came out in support of its Nuvem MLA, Wilfred D’Sa as well as other party legislators, whose houses were allegedly attacked by Aam Admi Party workers last weekend.

Several AAP workers had created ruckus outside the residence of D’Sa. The BJP state spokesman, Damodar Naik addressing a press conference said that the AAP should not cross its limit while resorting to vindictive politics in Goa. He added that the BJP has been peacefully tolerating the actions of AAP. Naik was accompanied by former South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar during the press conference.

Naik said that the AAP could have protested at the offices of the respective MLAs but chose to attack their personal residences, which cannot be tolerated.

“They have disturbed the family peace of these MLAs” he added. AAP had launched a campaign “Let’s clean Goa” in which it had taken up the exercise to visit residences of all the 10 MLAs, who had defected from Congress to the BJP, and present

them a cake.

While majority of the MLAs had silently accepted the cake, the verbal arguments had prevailed outside the residence

of D’Sa.