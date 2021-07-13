164 ‘confirmed’ cases of dengue reported in state in last 6 months

NT NETWORK

Panaji

A total of 164 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported in the state from January to June this year while there are as many as 885 suspected cases of dengue that have been recorded during the same period.

As per the data provided by the directorate of health services, of these 164 confirmed cases of dengue 48 have been reported in the month of June alone.

The areas from where majority of the cases have been reported are Vasco and Cortalim in South Goa and Candolim, Colvale and Karaswada Mapusa in North Goa district.

The health officer in-charge of the national vector-borne disease control programme (NVBDCP) Dr Kalpana Mahatme informed that 10 suspected cases of dengue were reported in the jurisdiction of UHC Panaji in the last two weeks.

She informed that breeding sites of mosquito larvae were found in the premises of several commercial establishments on the 18th June road stretch in the heart

of the city. Suspected dengue cases were also detected in Aviao, Caranzalem and

Bhatlem areas.

“Malaria disease is under control, we are more concerned about dengue as there is a possibility that cases may rise during this monsoon,” Dr Mahatme said.

She said that St Inez, Caranzalem, Miramar, Aviao and the main city have been identified as high-risk areas where the department has increased surveillance.

She further informed that anti-larval measures, source reduction with cleanliness drives, and fogging operations

are being carried out across the state by

the DHS.

Dr Mahatme said that the NVBDCP cell of the DHS is fully prepared to tackle any situation, and is taking all required measures to prevent an outbreak of dengue in

the state.

“As of now there is no outbreak or upsurge of dengue in the state,” she claimed.

Dr Mahatme said that that poor sanitation and unsafe water collection and storage practices often lead to mosquito breeding, specifically, in slum areas, while in urban areas including residential apartments mosquito breeding are mostly found in unattended water tanks, buckets, plastic plates placed under flowerpots and in solid wastes thrown in the open where rainwater gets

accumulated.

She appealed to the people to maintain cleanliness in their vicinity and to co-operate with DHS in implementing the preventive measures.