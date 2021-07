* England’s Luke Shaw scored the fastest goal in a European Championship final.

* He scored 1 minute, 57 seconds into the match against Italy at Wembley Stadium.

* It was the fifth fastest ever scored in the history of the tournament and the third fastest at Euro 2020.

* The previous fastest goal scored in a European Championship final was in 1964 when Chus Pereda scored for Spain 5:17 into the match against the Soviet Union. Spain won 2-1.