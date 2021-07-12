England fans leave rubbish on city streets

London: A number of England fans tried to storm Wembley stadium as large crowds gathered in London ahead of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

Some supporters managed to break through the outer perimeter barriers leading to one entrance to the stadium and were seen being running up the steps chased by stewards.

However Wembley stadium said that “security measures were quickly activated” and no fans actually made it inside the ground without a ticket.

Meanwhile in central London hundreds of fans turned the Soho area around Leicester Square into an unofficial fan zone. Some were seen throwing glass bottles.

As they moved away in search of a place to watch the match, the streets were left covered in litter.

Police had earlier urged fans not to travel to London if they did not have a ticket, citing Covid regulations that remain in force until 19 July.