Pratima, 100 others booked over scuffle at Nuvem MLA’s residence

AAP volunteers and legislator’s supporters slug it out yet again

Margao: Maina Curtiorim police late Sunday night registered an offence against Aam Aadmi Party leader Pratima Coutinho and 100 others for forming an unlawful assembly outside the residence of Nuvem MLA Wilfred D’Sa.

Police said that a complaint was lodged by the joint mamlatdar, Salcete, in the matter. Based on the complaint, an offence under sections 143, 269, 188 read with Section 149 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

Earlier on Sunday, tension erupted yet again as AAP members and supporters of the MLA clashed outside the legislator’s house at Nuvem, when AAP workers went there to seek an apology from the MLA for an incident that had taken place on Saturday.

On Saturday, the AAP leaders and volunteers had gone to ‘greet’ the MLA with a cake to mark the second anniversary of the MLA’s defection from the Congress to the BJP.

Members from both the sides clashed on Sunday as well, as they continued to shout slogans.

A strong posse of police personnel was present at the site. They put up a barricade to separate the two groups from each other.

The police personnel also tried to pacify both the belligerent groups.

Pratima Coutinho, Rahul Mhambre, Valmiki Naik, Cecilie Rodrigues, Venzy Viegas and several other AAP supporters on Sunday took out a morcha to the D’Sa’s house at Nuvem, demanding an apology from him for the Saturday’s incident.

The AAP leaders alleged that eggs and tomatoes had been thrown at them during the Saturday’s scuffle.

D’Sa supporters demanded that the effigy of the MLA, which the AAP leaders wanted to burn, be taken down.

Speaking to media persons after the situation eased up, Coutinho criticised the MLA, demanding an apology from him.

“As part of the ‘Clean Goa’ campaign, the AAP

presented cakes to all the ten defectors, who left the Congress for the BJP, to celebrate the second anniversary of the defection. Nine MLAs had accepted the cake. But we were shocked by the misbehaviour of the Nuvem MLA and his supporters during our visit… Eggs and tomatoes had been thrown at us. So, today we came to meet the MLA and ask him to apologise for the misbehaviour,” she said.

Eggs were thrown at the police on Sunday, but they didn’t react, she said.

D’Sa, on the other hand, reckoned that it was wrong on the part of the AAP leaders to create a scene.

“On Saturday, AAP leaders came with a cake… our supporters had been holding a meeting. What was the need to create a scene with a cake?, he asked, maintaining that he joined the BJP to facilitate development works in the Nuvem constituency.