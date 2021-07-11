Pacheco to join Congress soon

NT NETWORK

Margao

Stating that he will join the Congress party with around 3,000 youth next week, former MLA Francisco ‘Mickky’ Pacheco on Saturday said he will help to bring the party back to power at the upcoming 2022 assembly elections.

Pacheco also questioned the organisation of the public hearings on draft Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) when the state is still facing the risk of COVID-19 spread.

Speaking to media persons at his office in Betalbatim, Pacheco said Congress was the state’s only hope and criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). “People of the state remain safe under Congress rule; it was they who gave Goa statehood. Aam Aadmi Party is here only to bring the Delhi agenda to Goa and are out to divide the Catholic votes. I am with the Congress and will be joining the party with 3,000 youth next week. The party will decide what post to give me. I have never been against Congress, I have been against some people of the party who are now on the verge of going out,” he said.

Speaking about the draft CZMP hearings, Pacheco said it was wrong on the part of the government to hold the meetings in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The state government will be responsible if an outbreak of COVID occurs due to the mega hearings on draft CZMP wherein over a thousand persons attended the event in South Goa. Everyone including the District Collectors, Chief Minister, health and environment ministers and secretaries will be responsible if we hear that the meetings have triggered the third wave. The state is heading towards assembly elections and the next government under Congress rule will never tolerate ‘such sale of the coast’ in the name of Coastal Zone Management Plan,” said Pacehco.