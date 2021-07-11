ODP-2030 for Arpora, Nagoa, Parra notified

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Outline Development Plan (ODP) – 2030 for Arpora, Nagoa and Parra villages in Bardez taluka have been notified as informed by the North Goa Planning and Development Authority (NGPDA) by way of a public notice.

The draft ODP was earlier kept open for public

suggestions and objections as mandated.

The department of town and country planning subsequently approved the plan at its 79th Board meeting held in March 2021.

The government granted approval to the plan on July 7, 2021 under Section 36 of the TCP Act.

Copies of the final plan are available for inspection at all the corresponding village panchayats as well as NGPDA office, Panaji.