Nadda arriving tomorrow to oversee party’s preparedness

NT NETWORK

Panaji

National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party J P Nadda will arrive in Goa on July 12, on a two-day visit to oversee the preparations for the forthcoming state assembly elections as well as to review the organisational status of the party in Goa.

Party’s national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh as well as BJP Goa desk in-charge C T Ravi will also accompany him to Goa.

State BJP president Sadanand Tanawade, addressing a press conference, said that Nadda will conduct a series of meetings during his Goa visit and interact with the state executive party members of the BJP as well as the legislature wing of the party, comprising of BJP MLAs and ministers. “He will further meet the state BJP core committee, presidents of BJP Mandals in Goa and state social media cell of the party,” he noted. Nadda will also interact with members of the media on July 13.

Admitting that the people of Goa had to suffer for 10-15 days during the peak period of the second corona wave in Goa, in May 2021, Tanawade said the BJP national president was, however, keeping a strict daily watch on the pandemic scenario in Goa through regular reports sent to him by the government and

the state BJP unit. “He, therefore, knows the corona pandemic situation in Goa and I don’t think we will have to brief him about it,” he mentioned.