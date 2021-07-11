India gifts relics of St Queen Ketevan to Georgia

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar during his official two-day visit to Georgia handed over part of the holy relics of St Queen Ketevan found at St Augustine Church in Old Goa to the Georgian government at a ceremony in Georgia.

“Blessed to hand over the holy relics of St Queen Ketevan to the people of Georgia. An emotional moment,” S Jaishankar tweeted after handing over the same to the Georgian government.

St Queen Ketevan was a 17th century Georgian Queen, who attained martyrdom. Her relics were found in 2005 at the St Augustine Convent in Old Goa, on the basis of medieval Portuguese records. They are believed to have been brought to Goa in 1627 and interred in St Augustine Complex.

In 2017, at the request of the Georgian government, India sent the relics to Georgia for an exhibition, and the same were returned to India in September 2018.

“Considering the persistent request from the Georgian side for permanent transfer of the holy relics and also taking into account the historical, religious and spiritual sentiments that are attached to the St Queen Ketevan by the Georgian people, India has decided to gift one part of the holy relics to the government and people of Georgia,” the Ministry for External Affairs stated, adding that this will strengthen the bonds of friendship and understanding between India and Georgia.