BJP geared up for Assembly elections

NT NETWORK

Panaji

State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Sadanand Tanawade on Saturday said that his party is ready to face the state assembly election, even at a short notice of 15 days.

“Our organisation is well oiled and geared up for the election, and the BJP can contest this poll whether it is held in 15 days, later in September, or in January 2022,” he added, pointing out that his party will come out victorious at this election with a thumping majority.

Interacting with the reporters, Tanawade said the BJP candidates for the particular election would, however, be shortlisted only after the Election Commission of India declares election in Goa. “We have not yet given any thought to our candidates, as it would be too premature to do so, especially when the election has not even been declared,” he noted.

Replying to a question, Tanawade said BJP does not give 4-5 candidatures in one family, for the family members to contest the election.

Speaking further, Tanawade expressed happiness over the appointment of senior party leader Rajendra Arlekar as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh by the President of India.

Maintaining that the gubernatorial post is the receipt of the hard work carried out by Arlekar for the state of Goa, he negated the general perception that Arlekar was being removed from mainstream politics in Goa by the BJP central leadership, through his appointment as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.