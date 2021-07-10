Unstable network troubling students in rural Bardez areas

ARPITA SRIVASTAVA | NT

Mapusa: Unstable mobile network and slow speed of Internet in rural areas of Bardez taluka are causing inconvenience to students, who are presently learning by way of online classes conducted by schools in the state in view of the pandemic situation.

Students are compelled to go out of their houses to obtain strong network signal to connect with their online classes and rain is adding to their problems.

Though the villages of Bardez have mobile network, unstable network signal has become a major cause for concern among parents, teachers and students. Various places in the taluka like Pirna, Nadora, Revora, some parts of Colvale, Thivim, Sirsaim, Aldona, Moira, Pomburpa-Olaulim, Uccassaim, Siolim, Sodiem-Siolim and Oxel are facing the problem of unstable mobile network, thus denying the students a steady Internet connection during their online classes.

Sodiem-Siolim village has been one of the most affected areas where the students are forced to go outdoors or at places at a higher altitude for obtaining network.

Mayank Chodankar, a Class 8 student of Shanta Vidyalaya High School in Sodiem said, “Weak Internet connection is a major problem in Sodiem. We need to move out of our houses in open areas to obtain access to Internet. If we cannot move out, we ask our friends to share their Wi-Fi connection through hotspot to attend our online classes. In case we are unable to do this too, the only option that remains is to request our teachers to explain the content through WhatsApp videos.”

Another student Harshal complained that he and his friends are not able to understand what the teachers say during the online classes, as the audio gets affected due to the unstable network. “There is no connectivity in the house, so we either go to a higher ground or a hill to obtain access, but when it rains, it is not possible to go outdoors,” said another student Laksh Mandrekar.

Sarpanch of Sodiem-Siolim Nilesh Vaigankar said, “We have two schools in the village and we have students studying in college too. With the start of online classes, students have been facing a lot of hardship. They are seen sitting near the canal, on terraces, near the chapel to access Internet. Students are risking their lives by sitting in forest areas too. We request the government to intervene and resolve the issue.”

Similar problem of unstable network is also faced by many in Oxel village. “We don’t get access to Internet in the house and I am forced to take my six-year-old son and sit in the gallery or an open area to obtain network for his online classes,” said a parent Lynette.

“I don’t get proper Internet access at my place in Revora, as my house is located on the lower side of a hill. Hence, I sit on the terrace or move out in an open area to obtain network,” said Ayush Phadte, a student.

Vijay Shirodkar from Pomburpa-Olaulim also talked about a similar issue in his village and said, “Online classes are not only creating problems for students but also teachers in the village. The online classes have been cancelled here due to lack of Internet connectivity. Students are forced to go out of their houses for network. Due to the weak network signal, the Internet speed is also slow affecting the classes.”

Jane Colaco from Aldona said she often misses her class due to the network issue and added that sometimes the audio is also not clear. Parents too, especially those who are working are facing issues due to the online classes, as one of them is required to be at home for the online classes of smaller children. Some parents having more than one child are unable to purchase smart phones for all children.