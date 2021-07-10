Statewide curfew to be extended; relaxations likely

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday informed that the ongoing curfew in the state, imposed due to the corona pandemic, would be extended further.

“However, the government would consider some more relaxation in the curfew,” he added, pointing out that still three to four deaths are taking place in the state due to the COVID-19 infection every day, while the positivity rate is between 3 and 4 per cent.

“Therefore, the curfew restriction will continue in the state for some time,” Sawant informed.

The current phase of the statewide curfew in the state is scheduled to end on July 12.