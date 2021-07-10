Govt working on swift nods for mobile towers

Permission given for 166 between August 2020 and July 2021

Panaji: Stating that the self-governing bodies like municipalities and village panchayats as well as people in general, including parents of school students should stop opposition to mobile towers, Secretary for Education Sanjay Kumar on Friday said that as long as the classroom education does not start in the state, mobile towers are indispensable facilitators for online education and between August 2020 and July 2021, permissions have been issued to construct such 166 towers.

“Although​ Optical Fibre Cables (OFC) form a better option than the cellular service providers in terms of data availability and cost factor, building the OFC network up to the rural areas of Goa would take some time,” Sanjay Kumar added, pointing out that till such a time, erecting more mobile towers around the state has become the need of the day. “And then the government is even ready to propose, negotiate and get the mobile charges reduced for rural areas,”

he noted. In an exclusive interview with ‘The Navhind Times’, Sanjay Kumar, who also holds the Information Technology portfolio, said he is receiving a large number of complaints from schools as well as Parent-Teachers Associations against erection of mobile towers in the vicinity of the respective schools.

“To overcome this problem, I have keenly followed preparation of the Goa Telecom Infrastructure Policy 2020, which was prepared in August 2020 as also has received a cabinet nod,” he informed, pointing out that in order to cut out delays in granting permission to erect mobile towers in Goa, a single window system has been put in place with the public​ works department being appointed as the nodal body, as this department is in a position to check the structural stability of these towers, as also possesses large lands in the state.

“From August 2020 till now, the PWD has granted permissions to construct 166​ mobile towers in different parts of the state,” Sanjay Kumar revealed, further informing that as per the policy, the mobile companies cum operators will have to pay Rs 10,000 to the government as application fees, while pay Rs 50,000 as one-time licence fees to the local governing body under whose jurisdiction the mobile tower would be erected.

He also stated that the policy supports construction of mobile towers in government​ land, with the land usage charges of only Rs 5,000 per tower, per month, for a period of five years, to encourage private players.

Admitting that the online education conducted by Goan schools still faces some difficulties, mainly due to weak network problems, the Secretary for Education stated that the department of education has ensured that the schools send especially prepared videos of lectures by the teachers to all students so that those who are facing problems in attending online classes due to network issues do not miss any lecture.

“We have also prepared educational worksheets, which are physically delivered to the students in rural and remote areas,” he mentioned, noting that almost all schools had prepared online educational content including lecture videos and worksheets, during the last academic year, and the department of education has now selected the best lot for the students, from all this available content.

Maintaining that school education as physically conducted by the teachers has no other better alternative, Sanjay Kumar said that, however, until the classes reopen, some alternative arrangement is necessarily required.

He also said the Goa Broadband Network has established connectivity with all village panchayats and students can also take advantage of the same for their education purpose, if the mobile service providers are unable to provide strong connectivity to these students in their respective villages.

On a parting note, the Secretary for Education pointed out that every person using mobile phone today keeps it in his or her proximity, and yet the people object to the mobile towers citing radiation as the reason.