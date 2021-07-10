Govt to seek 2 more months for finalising draft CZMP

Panaji: The state government is considering seeking an extension of time of two months to prepare and finalise the draft Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) for Goa.

The environment department is likely to file an application before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in this regard. The NGT had earlier asked the state’s environment department to conduct public hearings on the CZMP and finalise the plan by August 31.

“We have to seek an extension of time to carry out the Tribunal order. The department had sought extensions time and again from the Tribunal and they were granted. We want at least two more months till October to examine all objections and suggestions received till date and complete the ground truthing work,” said officials from the environment department.

During the initial public hearings on the draft CZMP held in March this year, the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) had received over 4,000 objections and suggestions. Earlier, in 2019, the coastal panchayats had submitted their self-prepared plans to be incorporated into the draft CZMP.

However, the environment department is not yet ready with the comparative data of the individual draft coastal maps submitted by the local bodies with the draft CZMP, which has been prepared by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM), a Chennai-based agency. This comparative data is important so as to improvise the draft plan; it has to be followed by the ground truthing work.

During the public hearings held recently, people rejected the draft CZMP over the environment department ignoring the detailed and accurate plans produced by the panchayats. According to people who participated in the hearings, crucial details have been omitted thus hindering effective participation of the public in the process.

A senior officer from the environment department informed this daily that the plan is at a pre-draft stage. “We will address each and every objection received, both written and oral, during these recent public hearings. We will have rounds of discussions with authorities and examine each grievance followed by exhaustive ground truthing to incorporate the changes demanded while drafting an improvised plan,” he said.

As per the set procedure, once the compiled data is ready, it will have to be placed before the environment department for consideration. All the objections related to khazan lands will be then forwarded to the water resource and agriculture departments, while issues pertaining to fishing wards will be forwarded to the fisheries department for examination and carrying out the ground truthing.

To address the objections related to wrong mapping of mangroves and sand dunes, the department will constitute a committee of experts to carry out field visits as well as use aerial photographs, satellite imagery and other techniques by way of which data is gathered from a distance for analysis. This entire process is likely to take a month for completion.

Coastal Zone Management Plan was originally supposed to be prepared for all coastal states by 2013, within two years of the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) Notification 2011. In the absence of a new plan for the states, older plans prepared under the CRZ Notification 1991 have been given extensions at least five times. Even today, sanctions for all coastal development are given based on a plan that is more than two decades old.