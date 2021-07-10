Goa’s draft EV policy aims at 30% electric vehicles by 2025

Panaji: In addition to the present rate of petrol at Rs 98.41 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.67 per litre in the state, Goans may soon have to brace for a pollution cess at 75 paise per litre on petrol and diesel that the government proposes to levy to fund the state’s transition to electric mobility.

The proposed pollution cess will be in addition to a series of taxes on mobility. These include a future green tax on all diesel and petrol vehicles and a congestion fee to be paid by cab aggregators and ride-hailing services.

Further, industries in the state are expected to make a monthly corporate social responsibility (CSR) contribution towards the State EV (electric vehicle) Fund, with the department of new and renewable energy (DNRE) to fund the various incentives proposed in the draft Goa Electric Mobility Policy 2021.

The objective of the policy is to have 30 per cent of EVs or electric vehicle registration by 2025. The existing internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles will be allowed to ply until their life span.

The draft document says high proportion of the incentives proposed in the policy will be using the “feebate concept – by adopting measures by which inefficient polluting vehicles incur a surcharge (fee) while efficient ones receive a rebate (bate).” It says that the money collected from the various cesses will be aggregated and given to the Goa Energy Development Agency (GEDA) and transferred to the State EV Fund on monthly basis.

“Any gap left after funding from the State EV Fund is exhausted shall be filled through allocations including budgetary from time to time,” says the policy.

Released on July 8, the draft policy is available for viewing on the state government portal and suggestions must be submitted to the DNRE by August 2.

The incentives proposed in the draft policy for switching to EVs are maximum Rs 30,000 per vehicle for two-wheelers plus scrapping incentive of Rs 5,000. E-autos are also expected to get maximum incentive of Rs 30,000 per vehicle but with a higher scrapping incentive of Rs 10,000 per vehicle.

For four-wheelers or e-cars, the maximum incentive is Rs 1.5 lakh per vehicle. The draft policy does not mention whether there is a scrapping incentive for e-cars.

The draft also promises road tax and registration fee waiver for all EVs across segments, interest subvention of five per cent for auto financing of EVs, purchase and scrapping incentives, among others.

All electric vehicles registered in Goa shall be issued a green number plate. “Specific areas like Panaji smart city, heritage zones, tourist zones, airport and railway stations etc will move towards 100 per cent mandatory electric vehicles by 2025,” says the draft policy. There are also incentives by way of capital subsidy for setting up the charging infrastructure.

Adoption of EVs for daily commute is essential for better air quality, reduced noise pollution, enhanced energy security along with lowered carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions, says the draft policy.