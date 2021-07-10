GHRC notice to PWD over Nuvem youth’s death due to negligence

Panaji: The Goa Human Rights Commission (GHRC) has, on the basis of media reports, taken suo motu cognisance of an act of negligence by the public works department (PWD), which led to the death of a 26-year-old youth at Nuvem recently.

The youth died after a roadside tree fell on him as he was riding a two-wheeler when tree-cutting work by a PWD contractor was underway.

The three-member Commission, headed by Justice UV Bakre, has sought an inquiry report from the principal chief engineer of PWD and deputy conservator of forests (south division) on or before August 6. The bench has also asked executive engineer, work division XIV (NH), PWD, to submit reply.

The deceased’s father has alleged that negligence of PWD led to the death of his son. He has also filed a police complaint against PWD officials for negligence.

The GHRC found that prima facie there was a human rights violation and, therefore, it took cognisance of the incident.

According to news reports, Richard Costa was proceeding towards Nuvem on his two-wheeler when tree-cutting work on the national highway at Nuvem was being undertaken by PWD. Suddenly, a tree came crashing down on him leading to his death on the spot.