CM: 50% revenue loss in second wave of COVID

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said the state has incurred major revenue loss to the tune of 50 per cent during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It had dropped to as low as 10 per cent during the first wave of the pandemic,” he added, pointing out that the revenue is, however, expected to rise in the coming days.

The Chief Minister also said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) payers in Goa have increased from 28,000 in 2016 to nearly 43,000. He warned that action would be initiated against those who have defaulted the GST of the state government, and such arrests have been made for the first time in the state, recently.

Sawant further said Altinho would be the main area in the future for the functioning of government offices.

“Altinho will be developed with government offices and the government is planning to construct a new State Election Commission Office and a new building for Telecom here,” he mentioned, informing that the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation has been asked to plan development of the area.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the state tax department building at Altinho, named as Goa Rajya Kar Bhavan.

A Rs 19 crore project, it has the building spread over an area of 5,400 sq mt and consists of three floors with the ground floor for the excise department, while its first and second floors to be used for the commercial tax department.

The focus of the building is to create an inviting and friendly interface for the general public visiting the office for their tax-related matters.

Interacting with the media, the Chief Minister also informed that newly appointed Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai would be administered the oath of office on July 15.

“We have finalised the oath-taking ceremony on July 15 and the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court will be administering the oath at Raj Bhavan,” he mentioned, noting that the Governor-designate is likely to arrive in Goa on July 14 or July 15.