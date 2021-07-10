‘Maharashtra, Kerala reported 53% of nation’s COVID cases last week’

New Delhi: Maharashtra and Kerala recorded more than half of the coronavirus cases registered in India last week, the Centre said on Friday as it stressed that the pandemic is far from over and that people thronging tourist hotspots without following COVID-appropriate behaviour is a “serious cause for concern”.

Any such negligence increases the risk of spread of infection, the government said, expressing concern over visuals of crowded places with people not following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and social distancing. In a press conference, Joint Secretary in Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said, “The country is still dealing with the second wave and we need to introspect if we can afford the misplaced belief that COVID-19 is over.”

NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul said visuals from tourist spots and the way people are mingling without following COVID protocols is “a serious cause of concern” and that such negligence will increase the risk of virus spread. “We cannot lower our guard and there is no place for complacency,” Paul said.

Expressing his concern over the sight of crowded places with people not following COVID-19 norms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that there should be no space for carelessness or complacency and that a single mistake would have far-reaching impact and may weaken the fight against the pandemic.

Presenting a video doing the rounds where hundreds of tourists thronged the Kempty Falls in Mussoorie in Uttarakhand, Agarwal said, “Is it not an open invitation for COVID-19 virus to infect us! Spread of infection in the community is linked to our behaviour.”

Eighty per cent of the new COVID cases in India are being reported from 90 districts across 15 states and Union territories, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, indicating the need for focussed attention in these areas, Agarwal said.

“Fifty-three per cent of the total cases of COVID-19 in the country last week primarily have been reported from two states – Maharashtra (21 per cent) and Kerala (32 per cent) – which is a cause of concern,” he said. “We are coordinating with the states to control the spread of infection through intensive containment measures,” he added. He also said 66 districts across 17 states and UTs reported COVID-19 positivity rate of more than 10 per cent in the week ending July 8. Agarwal also referred to recent spikes in cases in some countries, including Russia and the UK, to caution people against lowering their guard.

The UK witnessed an increase in the average daily new cases after EURO2020 football matches.

In Bangladesh, more new cases in the third wave have been noted as compared to the second wave because of which the government has imposed nationwide lockdown in the country, he said. Agarwal also presented examples of South Korea, Russia and Indonesia.

Paul, in response to a question, said the reduction in cases were earlier sharp but now the pace of slowdown has reduced which shows that one should not take the “situation for granted”.

“The number of cases being reported now is still one third of what was in the first peak. We have realised it too. The war is not over, the second wave is not over. It is more visible in some districts and two particular states and smaller states in the Northeast and so long it is still rising, the nation is not safe,” he said.