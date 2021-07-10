Citizens demand scrapping of public hearing on draft CZMP

Margao: Citing around a dozen reasons, residents of South Goa Friday collectively submitted a memorandum to South Goa District Collector Ruchika Katyal demanding that the “illegal” public hearing on draft Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP), held at the SGPDA ground in Margao, be scrapped.

The District Collector did not respond to the residents but assured to forward the memorandum to the environment department.

Alleging that illegal and anti-people procedures were adopted by the District Collector for conducting the public hearing in Margao, the memorandum states that the hearing was held without following any statue or law. It also says the hearing was held during the pandemic.

“Public hearing was held while the National Security Act (NSA) and Section 144 are in force. It was held without arranging for transport. The public hearing was held continuously without arranging for dinner and snacks. It was held non-stop on start to finish basis. No replies were given during the hearing and when points of order were raised. The hearing continued after 6.30 pm despite pleas from the attendees to stop the proceedings and restart the next day (July 9) at 10 am,” states the memorandum.

It also states that people who registered on the spot were not allowed to speak. Fishermen, farmer and local communities’ rights to due process of law and principles of natural justice were denied. “Your promise that people whose names are called and not present at the site would get a chance later to depose and make their submissions was broken,” the memorandum states.

“The provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act and Rules, the CRZ and EIA notification and decisions of the highest courts of the country with regard to the procedures for conduct of public hearing, all have been ignored and violated thus making the entire proceedings arbitrary and illegal,” states the memorandum.

“The public hearing could not be held during the present COVID pandemic. The widest possible participation required under the law is not possible during a pandemic, especially when it is held for the entire district at one venue. Due to the Section 144 and NSA being in force, affected people could not attend it. No arrangements for food were made. People cannot be expected to stay 24 hours inside the venue without food and without going home and for work. We, therefore, strongly demand to scrap the illegal public hearing,” states the memorandum.

Meanwhile, some aggrieved citizens have warned the government that “if it tries to push incomplete CZMP, which promotes the agenda of crony capitalists to displace Goans and destroy Goa for their greed by showing non-existent jetties and port limits, the people will teach them a lesson that they will never forget.”

Diana Tavares (representing Goyant Kollso Naka), Maria Fernandes, Zarina Da Cunha, Gina Pereira, Ilma Dias, Philipa Furtado, Carmen, Inacio Vaz, Abhijit Prabhudesai (general secretary, Federation of Rainbow Warriors), Xavier Fernandes (Convener of Citizens for Coastal Communities), Cruz Silva, Jack Vaz, Remedious Crasto, Sandesh Telekar, Venzy Viegas, Adv Surel Tilve and Silvester Colaco met the director of environment demanding answers and to request to ensure that all the affected people, especially those who had registered, could participate in the hearing.

“However, the director refused to reply to any of the questions stating that the government had taken the decisions, and tried to pacify the people. He said that he would do all he can to save Goa. He further admitted that the data was not collected on the ground or placed on the maps. He said committees would be sent to the villages to collect data. Shockingly, he further said the plan with regard to which the hearings were held was not draft CZMP but a pre-draft CZMP and that the draft CZMP would be prepared after data is collected and verified on the ground,” the aggrieved citizens said.

“As admitted by the director of environment, the pre-draft CZMP is totally incomplete and inadequate,” they pointed out.