Verna company directors held for evading GST of Rs 20.96 crore

Panaji: Two directors of a Verna-based company were on Thursday arrested for evading Goods and Services Tax.

This is the first arrest for non-payment of GST in Goa.

The arrests have been initiated by the state department of commercial taxes for non- payment of GST to the tune of Rs 20.96 crore and VAT of Rs 10 crore including tax, interest and penalty.

The accused are charged with offences committed under Section 132 (1) (c) and Section 132 (1) (d) of the Goa Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.

The offences were of the nature of collection of tax and non-payment to the government and wrongly availing input tax credit.

The duo were later released on conditional bail by the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Margao.

Vivek Naik, Deputy Commissioner (Enforcement) of the department along with a team of state tax officers and other staff made the arrests.

It is learnt that the department will be undertaking more such arrests against habitual tax offenders and tax evaders.

The department’s overall GST and VAT collection starting from the financial year 2017-18 to August 2021 amounts to Rs 11,362.26 crore.