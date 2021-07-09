New Governor Pillai to arrive next week

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday stated that Governor-designate for Goa P S Sreedharan Pillai would be administered the Oath of Office after his arrival in the state in mid-July.

“The Governor-designate will be administered the Oath of Office soon after his arrival in the state,” he added, informing that Pillai is likely to arrive in Goa either on July 15 or July 16.

Pillai, who was earlier the president of the Kerala BJP unit, has served as the Governor of Mizoram.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said the Narayan Naik assault case had been handed over to the Crime Branch only with an objective to fast-track the investigation. Stating that the police are doing a thorough investigation in the Narayan Naik attack case, he said all the persons involved would be arrested soon.