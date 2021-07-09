Nadda to be in Goa on July 11

Panaji: National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party J P Nadda will be on a two-day Goa visit on July 11 and July 12, for reviewing the party’s organisational work in the state vis-à-vis the forthcoming Goa assembly elections, scheduled in 2022.

State BJP president Sadanand Tanavade told this daily that Nadda will interact with party officials as well as party workers during his stay in Goa and guide them about the state assembly polls. A number of national leaders of the BJP are slated to visit Goa in the coming months, in view of the election.