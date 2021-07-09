‘Draft CZMP detrimental to Goa’

Panaji: Lambasting the government for holding public hearing on the draft Coastal Zone Management Plan in a haphazard manner in North Goa, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Cecile Rodrigues said that they tried to postpone the hearing yet it was been conducted.

“We need to raise our issues. The port limit is shown right up to the Governor’s House where there are lots of houses which have not been marked in the draft plan,” said Cecile.

She said that most of the coastal belt is shown under the port limits which will destroy the fishing community and take a toll on them for the years to come. She said that the beauty of the coastal belt and Goa will be destroyed by the plan.

Valmiki Naik said that the party will put across various points through legal process that includes the general, taluka-level, constituency level and costal level points and added that the public hearing was being held in an illegal manner while the state is battling the COVID pandemic.

While Manuel Cardozo alleged that the hearing was started while people were still in the queue to enter the premises and as such many missed out on important presentation and termed it a total harassment by the BJP government.

AAP vice president Pratima Coutinho stated that the hearing was conducted while people were just entering, adding, “Registration process should have started three days before the hearing to avoid long queues. The government has violated all the COVID norms and Section 144 of CrPC.”

Venzy Viegas also lambasted the government-based notification under the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, which had procedures for conducting public hearing but where it has violated norms prescribed by the government.

COVID norms violated

Margao: COVID norms were thrown to the winds during the public hearing on draft CZMP held at SGPDA ground in Margao on Thursday.

The gathered participants and speakers often rushed towards the dais and, police officials clearing them in clear violation of COVID norm of social distancing.

More than 400 people were present at the site throughout the day even though the crowd could have been avoided with a staggered timing. Mikes were either senitised or changed by the authority only when speakers demanded for the same.