Congress workers stage protest in city against fuel price hike

Panaji: The Congress workers led by GPCC president Girish Chodankar staged a demonstration on Thursday in the city, protesting against fuel price hike.

To mock the unprecedented petrol and diesel price hike, during the protest one of the Congress workers was seen posing with a cricket helmet and a bat to indicate hitting a century claiming that prices of petrol has soared over Rs 100 per litre. Some of the members of the women’s wing of the party were also seen beating drums in protest against the rising fuel prices.

Chodankar claimed that the BJP-led government has increased the prices of petrol and diesel more than 40 times and in the month of May alone the prices were hiked 16 times.

He claimed that in the last six years the price of fuel has been hiked by 300 per cent by the Modi government.

“This is the time for the government to put the money in the pockets of the common man, but by hiking the prices of fuel, the Modi government is expected to take away Rs 2 lakh crore from the pockets of the common man,” he said.

Claiming that the BJP-led government has collected Rs 40 lakh crore on excise duty on petrol and diesel, Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress president Beena Naik said that the common man including women are feeling the pinch of fuel price hike.

She said that with fuel price hike, the prices of essential commodities have gone up substantially, adding that people are finding it difficult to cope with the inflation.