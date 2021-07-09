Citizens stage walkout in Margao

‘Plan flawed, go to villages and take stakeholders into confidence’

Margao: The public hearing on the draft Coastal Zone Management Plan for South Goa, held at the SGPDA ground in Margao on Thursday, also witnessed commotion with the participants pinpointing several flaws in the “fictitious” draft CZMP and demanding that the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM), the agency that has prepared the plan, and the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) go to the villages and prepare a “factual” CZMP by engaging the villagers.

The participants staged a walkout from the venue in the evening around 6 pm after their demand to stop the hearing for the day was ignored. They argued that they had not carried their dinner with them. “We will approach the Supreme Court if the hearing is continued and concluded overnight. This is all against the CRZ rules and in violation of human rights,” they said.

The public hearing, however, continued and names of speakers were called out but the participants ignored the announcement and walked out.

Earlier in the day, several speakers alleged that the public hearing conducted was illegal since “it was held in violation of the CRZ Notification 2011.”

Hundreds of people including senior citizens were compelled to wait patiently in queues at the counter for spot registrations before they could enter the venue of public hearing.

Many representing the farming and fishermen communities stressed on the need for grassroots level meetings rather than a public meeting.

People from places as far as Canacona, Sanguem and Talpona as well as the villages of Colva, Benaulim, Varca, Cavelossim, Navelim and other parts of Salcete made their presence felt at the venue and claimed that the plans the villages had prepared were not reflected in the draft CZMP.

Criticising the administration for the bad management, many were furious with the queues made for the spot registrations and for those who had prior registrations. With only two queues made – for men and women – people who had turned up for spot registrations were made to wait for hours before they could enter the venue through one entrance, while those with prior registrations were allowed to enter from another entrance.

Unable to bear the morning heat, several elderly persons fainted as they stood in the queue. The queue at the spot registration counter lasted till 12 noon.

“The CZMP reports prepared by the authority are flawed. It seems that a cut and paste job has been done by some college students with no consistency. The base map used for the draft CZMP has been misused. Monsoon bermcrest has been shown using aerial photos. The confusion and contradiction about the source of data collection is itself a proof that the NCSCM officials have committed fraud in the CZMP report,” said Avinash Tavares, who was the first speaker after ten participants refused to speak, raising a point of order and demanding response from the authorities.

Daina Tavares, who placed her contention under protest, demanded that the GCZMA and NCSCM immediately de-notify the Port limits shown in the CZMP. She pointed out that wrong methods were used to collect the primary data. “There is a total violation of CRZ laws. The authority fraudulently depicted features in the plan by bypassing the involvement of the local stakeholders. Goa has special criteria to demarcate the CZMP which cannot be ignored. We demand to implement the village plan,” she yelled.

Abhijit Prabhudesai said the NCSCM officials have not visited the villages “because they wanted to push an anti-people, anti-environment, anti-planet and anti-humanity plan in the times of COVID. This is genocide and nothing less. I demand pass the CZMP by going to the villages or notify the plan submitted by villages as draft plan,” he said.

Ramiro Mascarenhas highlighted the flaws in the draft CZMP with regard to his Loutolim village, while Cruz D’Silva from Velim spoke on behalf of the fishermen community, pointing out that their lifeline River Sal has been shown as Port limits.

What bothered the gathered crowd was the silence of the expert panel over every question raised. The speakers referred to the CRZ notification and wanted the NCSCM’s two scientists to respond. As the time limit of 15 minutes provided to each speaker was not enough, many demanded more time and a few were granted some minutes. The district administration, however, failed to conduct the hearing in a peaceful and dignified manner.

Cuncolim-based politician Elvis Gomes said, “This is not the way a hearing is held. People have turned up for the hearing because of their love and concern for Goa. There are 58 villages in South Goa and each village has drawn up its own map. Every villager is a stakeholder; they should have been heard at the micro-level and all their suggestions and objections should have been noted. It is not possible here in this setting. There are 110 villages in North Goa. The best option would have been to go to the grassroots level.”

Speaking to media persons outside the venue, Loutolim sarpanch Xavier Fernandes said, “A public consultation should have been held first based on the village-based plans that were prepared. This is a public meeting and it should have been organised after holding village-level consultations. Today there is 95 per cent objection to the plan and if possible, this meeting should be stopped immediately and held at the village level.”

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat and Goa Forward Party leader Durgadas Kamat also called for holding meetings at the village level based on the maps drawn by the villages and opined that the public hearing should have been held later.

Others questioned the legality of the public hearing that started despite hundreds standing outside the venue. “The rules say the meeting requires the widest public participation. The CZMP presentation started when most of the public was outside. This is not complying with the rules and the entire proceedings are flawed and wrong,” said Aam Aadmi Party leader Venzy Viegas.

Many people also raised concern over spread of COVID-19 with hundreds of people gathered at one location.

Commotion over a query

Margao : Commotion was witnessed when a speaker Xavier Fernandes sought to know who the presiding officer was and whether the event was a public hearing or a public consultation.

However, the panel of five present at the hearing including the District Collector and the NCSCM technical experts were unable to respond to the question. “As per the CRZ notification, the public queries are to be heard and answered. This is not happening. When I asked who the presiding officer of this public hearing is and whether it is a public hearing or public consultation, the authority did not answer. This is therefore illegal,” the speaker said and added that he would not leave the podium until his queries were answered.

Following this, the crowd started hurling abuses at the officials and demanded an answer. District Collector Ruchika Katyal later said all of Fernandes’ suggestions and points will be noted. When she informed that it was a public hearing, Fernandes said as per the procedure, a public consultation needs to be held and asked whether it was held earlier and said if not held, it is illegal. “Without a chairperson, the public hearing is illegal and a farce,” he said.

The public present at the venue supported Fernandes, who was later evicted by Fatorda police inspector Kapil Nayak. Later, owing to public pressure and anticipating trouble, Fernandes was allowed to speak. He termed the public hearing as illegal since “there is no presiding officer”.