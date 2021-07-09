Group of activists creates ruckus

Panaji: The public hearing on the draft Coastal Zone Management Plan held at the parade ground in Campal, Panaji on Thursday was disturbed in the evening by a group of activists, who demanded that the hearing be stopped immediately and shouted slogans against it saying the hearing was being held illegally.

The activists, numbering around 50-60, tried to meet North Goa District Collector Ajit Roy. However, they were stopped by the police on duty from entering the VIP gallery and meeting the presiding officers.

Their complaint was that there was nobody on the dais to listen to the grievances and views of the speakers. They also claimed that no lunch break was provided during the hearing. They said all the three screens set up at the venue were not functioning and that no provision was made for drinking water. They also claimed that the toilets at the venue had no water and that the pandal erected for the hearing was leaking. Activist Rama Kankonkar termed the hearing as illegal and claimed that it was being held during the pandemic when many people are recovering from the viral infection. As a result, many senior citizens were unable to attend the hearing, he said adding that moreover, the hearing is being conducted without a map.

Stating that the affected people are mostly farmers and fishermen, he said in the absence of a map, they could not explain anything. “As such, the purpose of holding the hearing has been defeated, as many people don’t memorise their house numbers and survey numbers,” he said.

“We are not against CZMP, but we have objections with the way it is being planned, without taking the stakeholders into confidence,” Kankonkar said and refused to move away from the podium, demanding to know whether his objections were being accepted or not.

Stating that the hearing was progressing smoothly without any hindrance, the District Collector said it will continue till all the speakers finish with their slots. Each speaker was allotted a maximum of 15 minutes to raise objections and provide suggestions.

Porvorim MLA had a heated argument with a presiding officer and the District Collector over an empty chair, with the presiding officer not in his place.

Arrangement for parking of vehicles at the venue was up to the mark. However, rain played spoilsport leading to the pandal leaking during the hearing.