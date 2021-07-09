Boost to Goa tourism Shripad’s top priority

Panaji: Stating that giving a boost to the tourism sector in Goa, which has been in bad shape since the past one-and-a-half year would be one of his priorities, Union Minister Shripad Naik said the new portfolios allocated to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be very much beneficial to Goa since the state has many inland water bodies including rivers as well as is a popular touristic state.

Naik, who was the Union Minister of State for Defence is now the Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, Waterways and Tourism following the major Union cabinet reshuffle on July 7.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ from Delhi, Naik who took over the charge of his new portfolios on Thursday said that tourism and river navigation are two important aspects linked to Goa and that his new portfolios could be used to strengthen these two state-related aspects.

“In fact, when I earlier held the tourism portfolio for a couple of months, in the first government of Modi ji, I had envisaged some projects for Goa, which could be taken up now,” he added, pointing out that he would also interact with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and see if some new project related to his ministries could be chalked out for Goa. Speaking further, Naik said a proposal to construct an accommodation building for seafarers near the Mormugao port has already taken shape. “However, the project as regards construction of a new building and related infrastructure for the National Institute of Water Sports (NIWS), at Aivavo, Caranzalem needs to be taken up,” he added, lamenting that although this project has started, later nobody followed it up.

The said NIWS project as sanctioned by the Union Ministry of Tourism had been tendered and its work begun. The institute is expected to provide state-of-the-art facilities, training and courses on luxury water sports, wind surfing, dinghy sailing, river rafting, kayaking, water skiing, scuba diving, parasailing/gliding, rescue, life guards, boat repairs, tourism, management of water sports facilities and so on.

The Minister of State for Tourism also said the Goan tourism sector, which is presently the backbone of the state economy, is in bad shape and needs to be given a fillip.

He also informed that the Waterways portfolio would further help him take up projects in the navigational sector for Goa, especially as Goa has many inland waterways. “Construction of jetties and other such projects would be taken up to support the inland navigation in Goa,” he added.