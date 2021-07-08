Argentina victorious; set up epic Copa final with Brazil

Brasilia: Emiliano Martinez saved three penalty attempts as Argentina progressed to the Copa America final with a 3-2 shootout victory over Colombia here.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper guessed correctly to deny Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina and Edwin Cardona in a dramatic climax to their semifinal at Brasilia’s Mane Garrincha stadium on Tuesday, reports Xinhua.

Earlier, Lautaro Martinez combined with Lionel Messi to net his third goal of the tournament before Luis Diaz equalised from a tight angle just after the hour mark.

The result sets up a tantalising final between Argentina and Brazil at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana Stadium on July 10. It will be the first time that South American football’s biggest rivals have met in the final of the continental tournament since 2007, when Brazil won 3-0 in the Venezuelan city of Maracaibo.

“It has been a hard road to get here and now we have to enjoy it,” Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said at the post-match press conference. “The players have been focused on this for almost 60 days and continue to push forward.

“I believe we are deserving finalists. We are now going to face our eternal rival. The two strongest teams in South America will be up against each other and we hope that people enjoy it.”

Argentina took the initiative from the outset in Brazil’s capital, with Messi dribbling past three defenders before chipping a pass to Martinez, whose header flew just wide.

The pair’s growing chemistry was on display again three minutes later and this time Martinez made Colombia pay, hammering a powerful finish into the bottom left corner after Messi turned smartly and spotted the Inter Milan striker alone 12 yards out.

The goal spurred Colombia into a ction but Juan Cuadrado’s fierce shot was saved by Martinez before Wilmar Barrios and Yerry Mina were denied by the woodwork.

Colombia continued to foray forward early in the second half and they were back on level terms when Diaz made a driving run into the box before somehow finding the target from the byline while off balance.

Martinez missed the chance to put Argentina ahead when he hesitated and had his shot blocked by Mina after fine work by Di Maria. Messi then saw his shot rebound off the post after another Di Maria pass as the game went to penalties.

Chance to win Argentina a trophy makes Messi ‘thrilled’

BRASILIA: Lionel Messi said that he is “thrilled than ever” at the prospect of winning an elusive international trophy after helping Argentina beat Colombia on penalties to reach the Copa America final.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved three spot-kicks in the shootout as Argentina set up a clash with hosts Brazil in July 10 decider at the Maracana stadium, reports Xinhua.

“It was a tough game but we deserved it,” Messi said in an interview with Argentine television after the match. “At times it became difficult because of the way they defended. But we have [Emiliano Martinez] who is a phenomenon. We knew he was going to make those saves. We know what he is capable of and we trusted him.”

Messi set up Lautaro Martinez for Argentina’s only goal in the allotted 90 minutes before converting the first penalty of the shootout.

The 34-year-old has been in unstoppable form in Brazil, racking up four goals and five assists in the tournament so far.

“Many times it’s easier to play against European teams than this type of game because there are more spaces,” he said. “We tried our best and luckily we were able to win.”

Argentina’s last major tournament triumph came at the 1993 Copa America in Ecuador, where Gabriel Batistuta led them to a 2-1 win over Mexico in the final.