PM gives young look to cabinet

Shripad Naik made Minister of State in Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of State in Ministry of Tourism

New Delhi: In a major Union cabinet makeover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dropped 12 ministers including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar and brought Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane and Jyotiraditya Scindia and 33 other new members to his government.

A lot of effort has been made to give the cabinet a young look. There are 14 ministers below the age of 50.

Apart from 15 Cabinet ministers, 28 Ministers of State comprising new faces and those elevated were sworn in at a ceremony held in the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

After taking into account 12 resignations, hours before the expansion, the total strength of the Council of Ministers has become 78, including the Prime Minister. This is the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.

Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the crucial Health Ministry. His junior minister will be Dr Bharati Pawar. In addition, he would retain the Ministry of Chemical Fertilisers.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has got the charge of the newly-created Ministry of Cooperation. Newcomer Ashwani Vashnaw, the Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha, has been given charge of the Railways and IT Ministry.

The crucial Law and Justice Ministry has gone to Kiren Rijiju, a law graduate, who earlier handled the Youth Affairs and Sports and the Ayush ministry and was also the Minister of State for Minority Affairs. Jyotiraditya Scindia has bagged the charge of Civil Aviation Ministry, which was once handled by his father Madhavrao Scindia, who died in a plane crash in 2001.

Anurag Singh Thakur, who earlier handled the ministries of Finance and Corporate Affairs, has been given the Information and Broadcasting ministry. He will also handle Youth Affairs and Sports. Ramchandra Prasad Singh of Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United, which joined the Modi government for the first time, has been made part of the cabinet with the steel portfolio.

Sarbananda Sonowal, the former chief minister of Assam who handled the Sports and Youth Affairs Ministry in the first NDA government, has been given the Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry. He will also handle the Ayush ministry. Shripad Naik made Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism.

The Education Ministry, vacated earlier by Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, has gone to Dharmendra Pradhan. Hardeep Singh Puri will be the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing and Urban Affairs. Meenakshi Lekhi is the Minister of State in External Affairs and the Culture Ministry, while Parshottam Rupala will handle the Dairies and Fisheries portfolios.

The Environment, Forests and Climate Change and the Labour and Employment ministries have gone to Bhupender Yadav, while Pashupati Paras, who leads the splinter group of Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party, has been given the Food Processing portfolio. The Culture, Tourism and Development of the North Eastern Region portfolios have been handed to G Kishan Reddy.

A total of 44 ministers took oath on Wednesday. Earlier, four senior Union ministers – Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ – were among 12 ministers who resigned on Wednesday ahead of the cabinet reshuffle.

Besides them, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo also resigned.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot had resigned after he was made Governor of Karnataka on Tuesday.

President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignations of 12 Union ministers, a Rashtrapati Bhavan Spokesperson said.

In all, six Cabinet Ministers, one Minister of State (Independent Charge) and five Ministers of State have resigned.

After resigning, some of them changed their social media profile to reflect the change in status with Prasad’s Twitter bio saying ‘Member of Parliament from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha, Bihar’ and ‘BJP worker’, while Javadekar’s profile stated ‘Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha’.