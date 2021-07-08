Hurdles galore on road to online education in coastal Salcete

DIANA FERNANDES | NT

Margao: With the Salcete taluka in South Goa being a tourist spot, one would expect the area to have relatively better mobile network coverage, but the coastal stretch in the taluka is anything but an ideal place for online education.

Be it the teachers, school managements or parents, each of them have their own concerns when it comes to the students and the future of their education.

Though residents in most places in Margao are relatively better off as far as the mobile network connectivity in concerned, the neighbouring coastal areas of Benaulim, Colva, Betalbatim, Varca, Carmona, Orlim and Cavelossim experience poor network with constant fluctuations, making online education a difficult task. Moreover, the middle- and low-income families, which on an average have 2-3 children studying in schools are being unable to purchase the gadgets or electronic devices required for Internet service and online classes.

The teachers who have changed their work timings and lesson plans to adjust to the online sessions are also concerned about the students’ well being and development, as the students have to spend around five hours daily staring at a mobile phone screen.

Network connectivity seems to be an issue across the coastal stretch. Though some areas have faster access to Internet with good speed, many pockets struggle for a decent Internet service. “Having a good network and working or studying online is a major issue in Betalbatim. Being a technical issue, many parents also find it difficult when it comes to logging into their children’s study accounts. As a parent, I too struggle when my children say the Internet is not functioning properly,” said Betalbatim sarpanch Constacio Miranda.

“With the existing issue of poor network, if a child is disturbed when listening to a YouTube lesson, he loses interest and it becomes difficult to regain the child’s attention,” said a teacher of a

coastal village-based school. Purchasing devices, whether a phone, e-tablet or a laptop, is another concern for the coastal communities, which are forced to even shell out their savings to buy multiple devices for their children. Parents, who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic are struggling to purchase these devices for their children’s online classes. On the other hand, children, who have working parents can lay their hands on the e-tablets or smart phones only in the evenings when their parents return from work.

With these persisting issues and with no clear guidelines on how to conduct the online education, most school managements are devising plans that work for their respective areas. A Margao-based school has prepared a two to four period timetable for students studying between Class 5 and Class 10. Question papers for the tests are sent to the parents and answer sheets later dropped in a box at the school’s entrance.

At a school in Benaulim, the teachers rely on recording lessons, uploading them onto YouTube and sharing them with students on WhatsApp groups created separately for each class after holding a Google Meet session with the students available online. Teachers often notice the number of views on the YouTube videos to be far lesser than the strength of the class. Live interactions usually see only 60 to 70 per cent of the classes present.

Teachers at the Benaulim school said the overall well being and development of children is also at stake. “In the current situation, we teachers cannot properly monitor the children’s development and see how much of the lesson they have understood. It is mainly up to the parents to take the responsibility. The biggest challenge, however, will be in the next academic year, when students come back to physical classes after two years of staring at and learning off a screen,” said a teacher.

According to panchayat representatives, the solution to the hurdles on the road to online education is simple. “A good Wi-Fi could be set up at public places like the panchayat office or a local school in each village where students can be assured of a good, continuous Internet connection. For those who are unable to own devices, the government should offer some sort of scheme or restart the cyberage scheme,” said Carmona sarpanch Allwyn Jorge.