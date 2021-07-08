Govt to sign pact with Japanese company for medical oxygen supply

Panaji: The state cabinet meet, chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Wednesday gave its nod to the proposal of the public health department to enter into an agreement with M/s Taiyo Nippon Sanso for a long-term supply contract (five years) of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to four state-run health facilities.

These four facilities include the super-specialty block of Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim having LMO tank with a capacity of 20 tonnes and GMC’s old block where a 30-tonne LMO tank has been proposed to be set up by the government. The other two facilities are the South Goa District Hospital in Margao, which is having a six-tonne tank and a 20-tonne proposed

LMO tank, and the North Goa District Hospital in Mapusa where a six kilolitre (KL) LMO tank has been installed.

As per the approval of the cabinet, the Dean of GMC shall execute the agreement with Taiyo Nippon Sanso India and the director of health services shall place the requirement before the Dean of GMC.