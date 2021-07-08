Govt slashes mobile tower rent to 10%

Panaji: In a bid to attract the telecom companies for setting up of mobile towers in rural areas of the state, the government on Wednesday slashed the monthly charges to 10 per cent of the existing applicable charges.

Interacting with media persons at the Secretariat, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the companies that come forward to instal towers in remote parts of the state will be incentivised by the government.

“Currently the government charges Rs 50,000 per tower per month. We have made changes in the tower policy. Now those who set up towers in rural areas will have to pay only 10 per cent i.e. Rs 5,000 a month for a period of five years and thereafter the charge levied will be 25 per cent,” he said.

Sawant pointed out that companies are not keen on setting up mobile towers in rural areas, as they do not make a financial gain.

The Chief Minister informed that as many as 144 different listed companies have applied for erection of mobile towers across the state and added that the government is pushing them to consider erecting the towers in remote areas, particularly where children are facing Internet connectivity issues for their online classes.

“We have received around 70-80 complaints wherein locals have opposed the installation of towers in their villages. Media is covering poor connectivity issues. However, they are not pointing out that the connectivity issue has remained unresolved due to the opposition by locals,” he said.