COVID-affected marginalised workers will get relief of Rs 5,000

Financial assistance of `2 lakh to families of COVID-19 victims

Panaji: The state cabinet on Wednesday approved a scheme to provide a one-time financial relief to people engaged in the marginalised or unorganised sector and whose livelihood or source of earning has been interrupted due to COVID-19.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed that through the scheme ‘COVID-19 relief to marginalised/unorganised sector’, the government will provide a one-time ex-gratia financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to those in the marginalised and unorganised sector, involved in carrying out traditional occupations and businesses of Goa and have lost their livelihood.

Briefing media persons after the cabinet meeting, Sawant said that 25,000 to 30,000 persons may benefit from this scheme. He said motorcycle pilots, auto rickshaw drivers and taxi drivers, who have been affected by the pandemic will also be eligible for the scheme.

People engaged in 77 different types of traditional occupations and businesses listed by the government will be eligible for the scheme. “If a need arises, we will ask the different associations of such businesses to provide the lists of people registered with them and thereafter we will see who are eligible for the scheme,” the Chief Minister said.

The government also gave approval for the scheme to provide a one-time ex-gratia financial assistance relief amount of Rs 2 lakh to the families of COVID-19 victims. The tentative financial implication, considering around 2,000 families in which deaths occurred so far, which are presumably covered under the eligibility criteria of the scheme, at the rate of Rs 2 lakh per family would be approximately Rs 40 crore.

The cabinet also cleared the proposal to introduce Goa Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the legislative assembly so as to omit the expression ‘Daman and Diu’ from the short title of certain Acts enacted by the then legislative assembly of Goa, Daman and Diu when Goa was part of the Union territory of Goa, Daman and Diu.

The cabinet gave its nod for the creation of department of public private partnership.

Ex-post facto approval has been given by the cabinet to transfer government land under survey number 59/0 of village Tuem of Pernem taluka, measuring 2.89 Ha, to the forest department for the purpose of compensatory afforestation in lieu of diversion of 2.89 Ha of forest land for construction of approach road (expressway) to Mopa airport.

The government granted post facto approval for the award of remediation work at Sonsoddo on nomination basis to M/S Hindustan Treatment Pvt Ltd.

The cabinet accorded ex-post facto approval to the proposal of directorate of health services for outsourcing of testing for COVID-19 to Thyrocare Laboratories at Rs 500 per test to be used on need basis.

The government also gave clearance to the proposal towards allocating vacant land at urban health centre in Khorlim, Mapusa, admeasuring 3,030 square metres, on a lease period to AASTHA society for construction of hostel facility for special children.

Around 4,680 square metres of land has been given to Mapusa municipality for road-widening work.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said around 70 per cent of the state’s population has received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination and added that by October 30, entire population will be fully vaccinated with both the doses of the vaccine.