Doyen of Indian cinema Dilip Kumar no more

Mumbai: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday morning and was laid to rest with full state honours in the evening, his death a testament that ‘end of an era’ can be more than just a cliché. He was 98.

The actor, known to generations of film-goers as ‘tragedy king’ for his portrayal of the brooding, intense romantic in classics such as ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ and ‘Devdas’ is survived by his wife Saira Banu.

Kumar, an enduring legend through his decades in cinema and public life, had been admitted to the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility in Khar, since last Tuesday.

“He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am,” Dr Jalil Parkar, who had been treating Kumar, said.

“With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return,” family friend Faisal Farooqui posted on the actor’s Twitter handle at 8.01 am.

Kumar’s body was taken to his Pali Hill residence around 9.30 am where friends, political leaders and colleagues, including Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Shah Rukh Khan and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, paid their respects.

“I am very sad today, I can’t say anything. I’ve lost my brother,” an emotional Dharmendra told reporters outside Kumar’s residence.

The screen icon, who embodied the best of India with his films and in his public persona, was accorded a state funeral, his body wrapped in the tricolour and a gun salute sounding out.

The actor was given a tearful sendoff at the Juhi Kabrastan at Santacruz shortly before 5 pm with just close family members present, given the COVID protocols. While not more than 25-30 people were allowed inside, the venue was packed with media crews and fans. Those who could not make it to the funeral stood on their rooftops to catch a glimpse of the late star.

After the funeral, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek visited the kabrastan to pay their respects to Kumar.

The Hindi cinema veteran, the last of the golden troika with Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand and one of India’s most venerated stars, was admitted to hospital last month following episodes of breathlessness.

The actor had been battling ill health for the last few years, including advanced stage prostate cancer and lung disease, and had been in and out of hospital.

Kumar, born Yousuf Khan in Peshawar on December 11, 1922, underwent a successful aspiration procedure to treat his lung condition, doctors said. He was discharged after five days only to be admitted to the hospital again.

Condolence messages for the much-loved star, who had been an integral part of India’s societal fabric, poured in from all quarters with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi joining political leaders, the film fraternity and others to express their grief.

Pakistan’s top leadership and people also showered their adulation on the Peshawar born actor who was also awarded the country’s highest civilian award – Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

Kumar, often known as the Nehruvian hero, did his first film ‘Jwar Bhata’ in 1944, three years before independence, and his last ‘Qila’ in 1998, 54 years later. The five-decade career included ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Naya Daur’ and ‘Ram Aur Shyam’, and later, as he graduated to character roles, ‘Kranti’ and ‘Karma’.

The first of the Khans, as he was sometimes referred to, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha for one term, awarded the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan, the Dadasaheb Phalke award and also served as sheriff of Mumbai. He was also a polyglot, fluent in Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi, Awadhi, Bhojpuri, Marathi, Bengali and English.