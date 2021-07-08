Around 700 speakers expected at CZMP public hearings today

Panaji: A total of 692 participants will on Thursday attend the public hearings on the draft Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) at the Campal parade ground in Panaji in north district and the SGPDA ground in Margao in south with the hearings beginning at 8 am.

The public hearings are being organised to finalise the much-awaited draft CZMP for Goa. A major crowd is expected in Margao.

The District Collectors will conduct the public hearings on behalf of the environment department with expert members of the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) attending the hearings.

The environment department will continue the hearings for more number of days, if required, till all those who have registered their names speak and put forth their views.

There is a possibility of the hearings not proceeding smoothly, as the environment department has not yet completed compilation of the compared and examined individual draft coastal maps, submitted by the local bodies, which are yet to be incorporated into the draft CZMP prepared by the Chennai-based agency National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM).

According to the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the environment department, the pre-registered speakers will be allowed to speak as per the sequence of receipt of the registration and later names of those registering on the spot will be announced to make their submissions. Each speaker will get duration of maximum 15 minutes and in case the speaker is not available at the particular slot when his/her name is announced, he/she will not be given an opportunity again and the slot will be forfeited. The speeches of the participants will be strictly restricted to the matter in question and shall not contain any political or personal criticism of any nature which will not be permitted.

Following the National Green Tribunal (NGT) direction to hold public hearing and complete the process of finalisation of the draft Coastal Zone Management Plan by August 31, the environment department had issued a notice on June 8 informing about the fresh dates for the public hearings and invited entries for attending the hearings either virtually or in physical mode.

The public hearing held on March 7 this year was marked by a sudden change in the venue. Moreover, the attendance was also limited to a few numbers.

In July 2019, people had rejected the first draft of the CZMP, citing errors in the drafting of the plan.

Meanwhile, a review application filed before the NGT by non-government organisation Goa Foundation to reconsider a plea for postponement of the public hearings is slated for hearing before a five members’ bench of the NGT on Thursday.