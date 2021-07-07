Morata cancels out Chiesa’s goal; Italy, Spain play out 1-1 draw at full time

FIRST HALF: 0 – 0

It was all Spain in the first 45 minutes of play, except for the goals, as the two teams went into the halftime break levelled at 0-0. Spain dominated the possession, attempt on goal and every other stats, but failed to open their account in the first half. Olmo forced Italian keeper Donnarumma to make a good diving save in the 25th minute, in what the best chance for Spain in the half. And Italians ended the half with Emerson clipping the top of the Spanish crossbar from a tight angle in the final minute.

SECOND HALF: 1 – 1

Alvaro Morata, who started off from the bench, equalised in the 80th minute. Federico Chiesa put Italy in front in the 2nd half as he scored in the 60th minute to give Azzuri brigade the lead.