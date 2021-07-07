Indoor sports complexes likely to open next week: Sports Secy

Panaji: J Ashok Kumar, Sports Secretary told the delegation of the Goa Olympics Association that the indoor sports complexes in the state will likely open next week.

The delegation led by Gurudatta Bhakta, Secretary General along with three representatives – Sandeep Heble, Rajendra Godinho and Hemang Doshi, met the Sports Secretary to apprise him of the issues faced by the athletes and State Sports Associations which were hindering the prospects of sports.

During the meeting, the Sports Secretary clarified that restrictions on outdoor sports complexes have been removed and outdoor sports athletes can resume practice.

They handed over a memorandum listing out some urgent steps required to bring sports back to normalcy after the lengthy break due to Covid 19 pandemic. Opening of indoor sports complexes for resumption of sports activities, repair works at Indoor Stadium, Chicalim where it was significantly damaged due to torrential rains, and pending grants of State level sports Associations were some of the issues discussed.