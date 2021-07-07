England out to break semifinal jinx against determined Denmark

London: England have the chance to reach a first major final since their 1966 World Cup triumph when they take on Denmark at Wembley in the second Euro 2020 semifinal, but they will need to banish a history of stumbling at this stage.

Gareth Southgate’s side were impressive in their 4-0 dismantling of Ukraine in Rome on Saturday, heralding a wave of euphoria in the country as media showered the team in praise.

England fans need no reminder, however, that their team have lost four major semifinals since Alf Ramsey’s team’s title.

Southgate has been keen to keep the burden of history out of his team’s thinking. If he needs a way to bring his players back down to earth before the semifinal, he does not have to look back far for a warning against complacency.

An England side containing ten of the current squad faced Denmark at Wembley in October in a Nations League match and lost 1-0 to a Christian Eriksen penalty.

Eriksen, who is recovering from the shocking cardiac episode he suffered as he collapsed in Denmark’s opening Euro game, will not feature at Wembley of course.

But Kasper Hjulmand’s side, who beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in their quarterfinal, will be largely the same as the one which left London with three points eight months ago.

The lessons from that game are limited by the fact that England played almost an hour with ten men after Harry Maguire was sent off in the 31st minute – but that in itself is a reminder of the way a moment of indiscipline can swing a game.

Maguire looks rock solid at the moment as part of an England defence which has yet to concede a goal in the tournament.

And with Harry Kane back to scoring form with three goals in the two knockout stage games, England look to be peaking at the right moment.

There was, however, a similar feeling among England fans after they beat Sweden in the last eight of the World Cup three years ago in Russia only to fall to Croatia in the semi.

“Now we’ve replicated what we did there, but that won’t be enough to fulfil the group,” said Southgate, who knows that the national mood would change sharply if his team stumble at the same stage this time.

Denmark’s performances in this tournament, where they have responded to the Eriksen trauma in such inspiring fashion, should also keep England focused.

The Danes got out of Group B with a rousing 4-1 win over Russia in Copenhagen before thrashing Wales 4-0 in Amsterdam.

In the quarter-final they beat a well-organised Czech side 2-1 in the heat of Baku.

Much of the focus on Denmark has been on the way the team has come together and fought so well after the shocking scenes against Finland, with Southgate noting they are “riding a wave of emotion”, but they have been much more than battlers.

Hjulmand’s team have a clear structure and method to their play which has earned them their place in the last four.

Unbeaten England though start as clear favourites with a stronger squad and home advantage and the fear that has gripped them in previous campaigns refreshingly absent so far.

KEYS TO VICTORY

England: Complacency could be detrimental to England’s progress. Southgate’s squad is packed with quality in all departments, confidence is high and they also have home advantage at Wembley. But with so many aces up their sleeve, Southgate has admitted that the danger facing his team comes from underestimating their opponents. England haven’t reached a major final since the 1966 World Cup, so the pressure and expectation will be intense on Wednesday, but if they can blank out the off-field distractions, they should be too strong for Denmark.

Denmark: Denmark’s collective spirit has been prominent ever since the Eriksen episode happened in their first group match. But while it has carried Denmark a long way, they are more than a tight-knit team. They are well-organised, solid and with a strong spine, starting from goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. If they can fuse their togetherness with their quality and have big-game performances from Kasper Dolberg, Martin Braithwaite, Thomas Delaney and Yussuf Poulsen, Denmark can win.