Brazil book final at Maracana

Rio de Janeiro: A first-half strike from Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta fired Brazil to a 1-0 win over Peru as the Copa America hosts booked a place in the final at the Maracana Stadium.

Just as he did in Brazil’s 1-0 defeat of Chile in the quarterfinal, Paqueta showed predatory instincts by combining with Neymar to deadly effect on Monday. The latter skipped around two defenders before squaring the ball for the former Flamengo playmaker, who coolly sent a first-time shot past Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, reports Xinhua.

“Paqueta is a great player and improving with every game for the national team,” Neymar said after the match. “He had a great season for his club and now he’s showing that he can be important for Brazil too.”

Peru enjoyed brief periods of dominance in the second half but were unable to break down a Brazil backline that has conceded just twice in six games this tournament.

The result at Rio’s Olympic stadium means Brazil will meet either Argentina or Colombia — who will clash in the other semifinal — in the decider at Brazilian football’s spiritual home on July 10.

Brazil are now unbeaten in their past 13 outings and will be favourites to lift their second Copa America trophy on home soil in three years.

Neymar made no attempt to hide a desire to face Argentina in the final, citing friendships with several Albiceleste players, including Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria.

“I want to play against Argentina because some of us are good friends but I want Brazil to win, of course,” Neymar said.

Brazil midfielder Casemiro said a gruelling schedule was beginning to take its toll on the Selecao, who have played eight matches — includi ng two World Cup qualifiers — in the past month.

“We know that as footballers we are privileged but I haven’t seen my family in around 35 days,” the Real Madrid player said. “We are now playing with our hearts and we’re going to give our all to get one more win.”

Brazilian fans have their attention elsewhere

RIO DE JANEIRO: Football fans at the fancy Piraquê club in Rio de Janeiro can’t wait to once again gather at the bar beside a swimming pool to watch great players fight for a major tournament trophy in crowded stadiums while they calmly sip on caipirinhas.

Though Copa America is taking place in their city, they are actually looking forward to Italy vs Spain playing on Tuesday to reach the final of the European Championship.

Brazil and Peru were also meeting in a semi-final on Monday but Brazilian fans have been far more disinterested in the tournament than usual. That didn’t change much after the Copa America hosts advanced to Saturday’s decider after a 1-0 win over Peru.

The pandemic, the last-minute hosting, some unimpressive matches, and the fact that the most popular broadcaster is not showing Copa America have cut down the fans’ interest.

“The Copa America is never much fun, but this time even less,” Thomas Castro said as he planned to meet friends for Tuesday’s Euro 2020 clash. “My mom would never know the Copa is on if I didn’t tell. I watch Brazil at home, but there’s no atmosphere like you see in Europe with fans and all.”

No tourists arriving in Rio would notice there’s a major football tournament taking place in the city. There are no banners, no ads, and no anticipation evident, unlike two years ago when Brazil also hosted after years of planning and buildup.

Many cariocas, as locals are known, are not strictly following social distancing recommendations, but that doesn’t mean they are willing to spend time out of their homes watching the Copa.