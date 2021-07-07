Senior BJP leader Arlekar is Himachal Governor

Panaji: Senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and former Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar (67) has been appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Arlekar’s appointment as Governor of Himachal Pradesh was announced by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday.

Following the news of the appointment of the former BJP MLA and minister as Governor of Himachal Pradesh, an enthusiastic atmosphere prevailed in the state BJP unit and among the party workers in Goa.

Expressing his happiness over his appointment as Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Arlekar said BJP is a cadre-based party, which trusts its grassroots level karyakartas and added that his appointment has been done on the basis of it.

“Our party leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP general secretary B L Santhosh have shown trust in me. The party has proved that it trusts common workers like me and has given me a responsibility as Governor,” he said.

Arlekar said that he has served as MLA, Speaker of the state legislative assembly, a cabinet minister and BJP’s state chief and the experience he has gained while working on these positions would definitely help in serving the people of Himachal Pradesh.

He said the Prime Minister had called him on Monday and told him that the party was considering his name for Governor’s post. He also said the President called him on Tuesday morning and informed that he has been appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Congratulating Arlekar on being appointed as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said it is a proud moment for all Goans.

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar, BJP state president Sadanand Shet Tanavade, leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, president of Goa Forward Party Vijai Sardesai and several other leaders across party lines also congratulated Arlekar.

“Congratulations to @rajendraarlekar on his appointment as Governor of Himachal Pradesh. My best wishes to him,” tweeted Kamat.