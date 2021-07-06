This Shiroda high school itself lacks access to Internet

No online classes as students and school have no connectivity

NIRGOSH GAUDE | NT

Ponda: Even as students from various parts of the state are complaining about lack of Internet connectivity in their residential areas, in Paz area of Shiroda village in Ponda taluka, it is not only the students who are having issues but an entire high school lacks mobile network coverage.

This has been the issue with the school even before the pandemic could happen, and till date, the school has not witnessed a single online class even though it has been one and half year since the state initiated e-learning due to the pandemic situation.

The Shree Bramhadurga High School is located on a hilltop in an area called Paz in Shiroda. The school has around 150 students from Class 5 to Class 10 and almost all of them reside in the surrounding areas like Wagon, Sathgal, Karmkand, Halole, Bibal, Paz, Karmashey, Dansodo, Chavkone, Makadsai and Devadde, which are remote in nature.

Despite being located in a remote area, the school has been able to achieve 100 per cent pass result in Class 10 since the last few years with efforts of the teachers and villagers’ patience and trust in the school. However, ever since COVID has hit the state, the villagers and teachers of the Bramhadurga High School are in a dilemma over the future of the students, as lack of access to Internet has been blocking the smooth flow of the learning process.

During a visit, it was found that there was no mobile phone connectivity in the school premises. Moreover, there was no broadband facility available too to get the school connected to Internet. On enquiring about the online classes, school headmaster Ravi Velip said, “Neither do the students have the required infrastructure nor does the school have it. As a result, the school has not been able to conduct any online classes.”

In the present situation wherein the government has made online education compulsory, teachers of this school are working from home and sending recorded videos to the students via social media platform WhatsApp, while printed notes and worksheets are either home-delivered to the students by the school staff or parents collect the same from the school.

Most of the students of the school reside downhill and for Internet connectivity, they need to walk all the way to the hilltop. Everyday students walk up the hill, sit there, download videos and take down the notes sent by the teachers through social media platforms. The students are forced to sit for hours together to download the videos, as the network available on the hilltop is weak.

In order to help the students, the villagers have identified the network coverage spot on the hilltop and put up temporary huts there to provide shelter to the students from rain. Some parents, who work in the area on the hilltop where the network is available, download the videos on their mobile phones during their work hours and later forward the same to their children after reaching home.

“We don’t know how exactly the students are grasping the knowledge with such a method of learning. Even the teachers are finding it difficult to teach or communicate with the students in such a condition,” the headmaster said with worry written all over his face. “If online education is the future, proper Internet connectivity is a must, especially in the remote areas or else students from the villages will lag behind,” he said and urged the state government to make some provision for Internet access to his school as well as students from the village.