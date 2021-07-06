Survey to ascertain people yet to be inoculated

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said the state government will launch a survey to find out how many people are yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in each of the panchayat areas across the state.

“We are carrying out a survey to ascertain the number of people who have been left out of the COVID-19 vaccination programme. This survey will be conducted in all panchayats across the state. Soon, the government will launch Tika Ustav 1.3,” he said.

Sawant reiterated that the state government has set July 30 as the deadline for inoculating all those above 18 years of age in Goa with the first dose of COVID vaccine. Meanwhile, shops have been allowed to remain open from 7 am to 6 pm and restaurants and bars can conduct business till 9 pm at 50 per cent capacity. Salons can also operate as per the latest government order. The ongoing statewide curfew has already been extended till 7 am on July 12.